The hidden message in the Rahul Mishra x Tod’s collection | Mint

The hidden message in the Rahul Mishra x Tod’s collection
SummaryThe two fashion houses join hands for a limited edition collection of bags and shoes
Quiet luxury was supposed to reign supreme. Return to over-the-top fashion would take time, many claimed. Well, it seems maximalism is back, especially in designer collaborations. Just over a week after the drop of colourful prints-heavy H&M x Anamika Kwhanna collection, another line of limited-edition pieces is here, to celebrate muchness steeped in luxury: Rahul Mishra x Tod’s.
Part of Tod’s T-Factory project, a series of one-offs with creative innovators, the collaboration marks Indian couturier Rahul Mishra’s first international outing in the accessories space.