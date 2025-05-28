Monsoon style: Boots and brollies
Don't let the rain hamper your style or halt experimentations with fashion. Here's a guide to help you
The monsoon, while beautiful, demands a wardrobe that's as practical as it is chic. Forget drab raincoats and soggy shoes—this season is your chance to embrace vibrant waterproofs, clever layering, and footwear that can handle a puddle or two.
Get ready to navigate the downpours with flair, because staying dry doesn't mean sacrificing your sense of style. We've curated a guide to help you stay stylish, trendy and comfortable, one fabulous outfit at a time.