Monsoon style: Boots and brollies

The monsoon, while beautiful, demands a wardrobe that's as practical as it is chic. Forget drab raincoats and soggy shoes—this season is your chance to embrace vibrant waterproofs, clever layering, and footwear that can handle a puddle or two.

Get ready to navigate the downpours with flair, because staying dry doesn't mean sacrificing your sense of style. We've curated a guide to help you stay stylish, trendy and comfortable, one fabulous outfit at a time.

View Full Image Moschino graphic-print umbrella

Accessorise and stay dry with this fun Moschino graphic-print umbrella. Available on Farfetch.com; $128.

View Full Image The North Face Reign On waterproof jacket

Who said rain jackets have to be boring? Try the leopard print. Available on Asos.com; $282

View Full Image Izsel Classic Rain Boot in Petrolio.

These blue iridescent rain boots add a pop of colour to any rainy day outfit. Available on Izsel.com; ₹39,500

View Full Image Monsoon London Frida Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers Natural

Linen pants for muggy days with a light drizzle. Available on Monsoonlondon.com; ₹ 7,650.

View Full Image Versace Coupe Des Dieux Umbrella

This avant-garde Versace umbrella will complete a maximalist look. Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; $675.

View Full Image London Rag fuchsia rain boots.

These chunky Chelsea fuchsia pink rain boots won't get affected if you feel like splashing in puddles. Available on Myntra.com; ₹4,299.

