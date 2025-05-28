Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Monsoon style: Boots and brollies

Monsoon style: Boots and brollies

Ghazal Chengappa

Don't let the rain hamper your style or halt experimentations with fashion. Here's a guide to help you

Asos design shower proof rain jacket in mono abstract. Available on Asos.com; $83.
The monsoon, while beautiful, demands a wardrobe that's as practical as it is chic. Forget drab raincoats and soggy shoes—this season is your chance to embrace vibrant waterproofs, clever layering, and footwear that can handle a puddle or two.

Get ready to navigate the downpours with flair, because staying dry doesn't mean sacrificing your sense of style. We've curated a guide to help you stay stylish, trendy and comfortable, one fabulous outfit at a time.

Moschino graphic-print umbrella

Accessorise and stay dry with this fun Moschino graphic-print umbrella. Available on Farfetch.com; $128.

The North Face Reign On waterproof jacket

Who said rain jackets have to be boring? Try the leopard print. Available on Asos.com; $282

Izsel Classic Rain Boot in Petrolio.

These blue iridescent rain boots add a pop of colour to any rainy day outfit. Available on Izsel.com; 39,500

Monsoon London Frida Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers Natural

Linen pants for muggy days with a light drizzle. Available on Monsoonlondon.com; 7,650.

Versace Coupe Des Dieux Umbrella

This avant-garde Versace umbrella will complete a maximalist look. Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; $675.

London Rag fuchsia rain boots.

These chunky Chelsea fuchsia pink rain boots won't get affected if you feel like splashing in puddles. Available on Myntra.com; 4,299.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based writer and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism. She writes on food, fashion, and culture, exploring the nuances of contemporary life.
