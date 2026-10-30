Rajesh Pratap Singh brings his design language into the home

After nearly three decades of working with textiles and tailoring, designer Rajesh Pratap Singh is extending his design practice into the home with Pratap Home. While Singh has been creating homeware for some time, this is the first time the collection is being presented in the country.
The move reflects his belief that clothing and interiors draw from a shared material vocabulary. The new collection brings together bed and table linen, rugs, sheers, lighting and surfaces, using techniques familiar from Singh's clothing: pintucks, jacquards, embroidery and block printing. The pieces range from selvedge-finished bed linen to test-tube chandeliers and pared-back candelabra.
The launch also includes a line of loungewear featuring prints, quilting and handwork seen in the bedding. “It came from the bed outward. Once we had the quilts and dohars, it seemed odd to dress the person in a different language from the bed they lie in. The scale and function change a bit, but the universe stays the same,” says Singh.
In an interview with Lounge, the designer discusses the brand’s new offerings and the challenges of working across categories such as lighting, bedding and rugs. Edited excerpts: