Rajesh Pratap Singh brings his design language into the home

What prompted you to enter home décor and interiors at this point? Did you see a gap in the market?

We work out of instinct and are drawn to certain processes. We don't set out by looking for gaps in the market. This has been in the works for a long time, informed by the textiles we experiment with, the spaces we create for our stores and the way we see our consumers live. The idea was to explore whether we could contribute to that world. What changed is that we finally had a sufficiently developed design language across textiles, lighting, objects and surfaces to create a complete collection, rather than just a few cushions. The timing also felt right to put it out there.