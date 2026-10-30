Rajesh Pratap Singh brings his design language into the home

After nearly three decades of working with textiles and tailoring, designer Rajesh Pratap Singh is extending his design practice into the home with Pratap Home. While Singh has been creating homeware for some time, this is the first time the collection is being presented in the country.
After nearly three decades of working with textiles and tailoring, designer Rajesh Pratap Singh is extending his design practice into the home with Pratap Home. While Singh has been creating homeware for some time, this is the first time the collection is being presented in the country.
The move reflects his belief that clothing and interiors draw from a shared material vocabulary. The new collection brings together bed and table linen, rugs, sheers, lighting and surfaces, using techniques familiar from Singh's clothing: pintucks, jacquards, embroidery and block printing. The pieces range from selvedge-finished bed linen to test-tube chandeliers and pared-back candelabra.
The move reflects his belief that clothing and interiors draw from a shared material vocabulary. The new collection brings together bed and table linen, rugs, sheers, lighting and surfaces, using techniques familiar from Singh's clothing: pintucks, jacquards, embroidery and block printing. The pieces range from selvedge-finished bed linen to test-tube chandeliers and pared-back candelabra.
The launch also includes a line of loungewear featuring prints, quilting and handwork seen in the bedding. “It came from the bed outward. Once we had the quilts and dohars, it seemed odd to dress the person in a different language from the bed they lie in. The scale and function change a bit, but the universe stays the same,” says Singh.
In an interview with Lounge, the designer discusses the brand’s new offerings and the challenges of working across categories such as lighting, bedding and rugs. Edited excerpts:
What prompted you to enter home décor and interiors at this point? Did you see a gap in the market?
We work out of instinct and are drawn to certain processes. We don't set out by looking for gaps in the market. This has been in the works for a long time, informed by the textiles we experiment with, the spaces we create for our stores and the way we see our consumers live. The idea was to explore whether we could contribute to that world. What changed is that we finally had a sufficiently developed design language across textiles, lighting, objects and surfaces to create a complete collection, rather than just a few cushions. The timing also felt right to put it out there.
How does the Rajesh Pratap signature translate into your home and interior offerings?
The signature was never about a motif. It is a way of working: considered forms, tactile surfaces and objects made to be used. Those principles remain the same, whether we are making a jacket or a lamp. The materials and functions may differ, but the design language is shared. If you know the clothes, you will recognise the room. Both have the same roots.
Pratap has always been a design-oriented house with a curated approach to its offerings. Given your background in fashion and design, how challenging was it to work across categories such as lighting, bedding and rugs?
Not easy, but natural. Every category has its own discipline. A chandelier has to be engineered, while a rug has to withstand everyday use. You learn the rules of each material and then ask the same questions you would of a garment: Does it need to be there? Does it work? Will it age well? The challenge lies in the making; the thinking remains the same.
Hand quilting and block printing have long been signatures of the Pratap label. How did you adapt these techniques for home décor pieces such as quilts and dohars?
Primarily by keeping scale and function in mind. A garment moves with the body, while a quilt lies flat, is washed and folded, and is slept under. Brigitte Singh, whom we consider a master of block printing and quilting, taught us a great deal about the processes involved.
Pratap's vocabulary of texture, print and embroidery has evolved over three decades. How did you select specific prints and embroideries from your archive for this collection?
By asking what can live with you every day. We chose things that hold up to everyday use, designs that you might stop noticing for a while, only to rediscover them years later.