Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sibling

The bond between siblings is a special one, filled with love, laughter, and a bit of good-natured rivalry. As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner (9 August), it's the perfect time to show your brother or sister just how much they mean to you. Forget the usual sweets and generic gifts. This year, celebrate your unique connection with something unique and memorable.

We've curated a list of gifts, from a sleek silver rakhi to a stylish watch ring, and even a personalised bespoke perfume.

View Full Image An Ensens bespoke perfume

Get creative with a bespoke scent to show how much you know your sibling. Available on Ensensperfumery.in; ₹1,799-2,999.

View Full Image Micheal Kors Darrington Ring Watch

A modern, minimal watch with sculptural appeal, easy to dress up or down. Available on Luxe.ajio.com; ₹14,995.

View Full Image New Balance 1000

New Balance sneakers in silver, for the effortlessly cool brother. Available on Superkicks.in; ₹16,999.

View Full Image Hello December's Cherie Mirror

A flower shaped red mirror to add a touch of whimsy to your sister's room. Available on Lovehellodecember.com; ₹27,999.

View Full Image Bergamot Birch 3-Wick Candle

A last-minute Bath & Body Works gift for your brother. Available on Nykaaman.com; ₹3,299.

View Full Image Coach Tabby Medium Shoulder Bag 20

A glossy shoulder bag for the handbag collector. Available on Luxe.ajio.com; ₹47,500.