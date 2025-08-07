Explore

Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sibling

Ghazal Chengappa 1 min read 07 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
A silver rakhi your brother can wear long after the festival. Available on Giva.co; ₹2,599.
Summary

Find a Rakhi gift as unique as your bond—from bespoke perfumes to stylish sneakers

The bond between siblings is a special one, filled with love, laughter, and a bit of good-natured rivalry. As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner (9 August), it's the perfect time to show your brother or sister just how much they mean to you. Forget the usual sweets and generic gifts. This year, celebrate your unique connection with something unique and memorable. 

We've curated a list of gifts, from a sleek silver rakhi to a stylish watch ring, and even a personalised bespoke perfume. 

An Ensens bespoke perfume
View Full Image
An Ensens bespoke perfume

Get creative with a bespoke scent to show how much you know your sibling. Available on Ensensperfumery.in; 1,799-2,999.

Micheal Kors Darrington Ring Watch
View Full Image
Micheal Kors Darrington Ring Watch

A modern, minimal watch with sculptural appeal, easy to dress up or down. Available on Luxe.ajio.com; 14,995.

 

New Balance 1000
View Full Image
New Balance 1000

New Balance sneakers in silver, for the effortlessly cool brother. Available on Superkicks.in; 16,999. 

Hello December's Cherie Mirror
View Full Image
Hello December's Cherie Mirror

A flower shaped red mirror to add a touch of whimsy to your sister's room. Available on Lovehellodecember.com; 27,999.

Bergamot Birch 3-Wick Candle
View Full Image
Bergamot Birch 3-Wick Candle

A last-minute Bath & Body Works gift for your brother. Available on Nykaaman.com; 3,299.

Coach Tabby Medium Shoulder Bag 20
View Full Image
Coach Tabby Medium Shoulder Bag 20

A glossy shoulder bag for the handbag collector. Available on Luxe.ajio.com; 47,500.

