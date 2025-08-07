Hello User
Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sibling

Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sibling

Ghazal Chengappa

Find a Rakhi gift as unique as your bond—from bespoke perfumes to stylish sneakers

A silver rakhi your brother can wear long after the festival. Available on Giva.co; 2,599.
Gift this article

The bond between siblings is a special one, filled with love, laughter, and a bit of good-natured rivalry. As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner (9 August), it's the perfect time to show your brother or sister just how much they mean to you. Forget the usual sweets and generic gifts. This year, celebrate your unique connection with something unique and memorable.

The bond between siblings is a special one, filled with love, laughter, and a bit of good-natured rivalry. As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner (9 August), it's the perfect time to show your brother or sister just how much they mean to you. Forget the usual sweets and generic gifts. This year, celebrate your unique connection with something unique and memorable.

We've curated a list of gifts, from a sleek silver rakhi to a stylish watch ring, and even a personalised bespoke perfume.

We've curated a list of gifts, from a sleek silver rakhi to a stylish watch ring, and even a personalised bespoke perfume.

An Ensens bespoke perfume

Get creative with a bespoke scent to show how much you know your sibling. Available on Ensensperfumery.in; 1,799-2,999.

Micheal Kors Darrington Ring Watch

A modern, minimal watch with sculptural appeal, easy to dress up or down. Available on Luxe.ajio.com; 14,995.

New Balance 1000

New Balance sneakers in silver, for the effortlessly cool brother. Available on Superkicks.in; 16,999.

Hello December's Cherie Mirror

A flower shaped red mirror to add a touch of whimsy to your sister's room. Available on Lovehellodecember.com; 27,999.

Bergamot Birch 3-Wick Candle

A last-minute Bath & Body Works gift for your brother. Available on Nykaaman.com; 3,299.

Coach Tabby Medium Shoulder Bag 20

A glossy shoulder bag for the handbag collector. Available on Luxe.ajio.com; 47,500.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based writer and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism. She writes on food, fashion, and culture, exploring the nuances of contemporary life.
