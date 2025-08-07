Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sibling

The bond between siblings is a special one, filled with love, laughter, and a bit of good-natured rivalry. As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner (9 August), it's the perfect time to show your brother or sister just how much they mean to you. Forget the usual sweets and generic gifts. This year, celebrate your unique connection with something unique and memorable.
We've curated a list of gifts, from a sleek silver rakhi to a stylish watch ring, and even a personalised bespoke perfume.
Get creative with a bespoke scent to show how much you know your sibling. Available on Ensensperfumery.in; ₹1,799-2,999.
A modern, minimal watch with sculptural appeal, easy to dress up or down. Available on Luxe.ajio.com; ₹14,995.
New Balance sneakers in silver, for the effortlessly cool brother. Available on Superkicks.in; ₹16,999.
A flower shaped red mirror to add a touch of whimsy to your sister's room. Available on Lovehellodecember.com; ₹27,999.
A last-minute Bath & Body Works gift for your brother. Available on Nykaaman.com; ₹3,299.
A glossy shoulder bag for the handbag collector. Available on Luxe.ajio.com; ₹47,500.