Reinvention is the future of craft

Meanwhile, the local has quietly gone global. What was once dismissed as merely regional is now valued for its sense of place and identity. The strongest brands, fashion or hotels, are often those that embrace where they come from rather than trying to look like everywhere else. The same could be true of our textiles and craft. Their strength lies not in becoming more generic or “global”, but in becoming more confident about what makes them distinctly Indian. Uniformity may make you global, but identity helps make you memorable.