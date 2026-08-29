Reinvention is the future of craft

For years, we have spoken of Indian textiles and craft in the language of preservation as though they were fragile traditions that needed to be protected behind museum glass. I believe we have been asking the wrong question all along. The problem was never just survival; it was also relevance.
Something has changed in recent years, so gradually that most of us barely noticed: everyone became a curator. The word once belonged to editors and museum directors. Now we curate everything, from what we wear and the cafés we photograph to the lamp in our living room and how a meal is plated. Social media did not just turn us into influencers. It turned us into storytellers, image-makers and arbiters of taste.
As a result, the old idea of mass aspiration has lost some of its hold. Luxury once meant owning what everyone else wanted. In a world of perfect copies, people are increasingly drawn to what feels authentic and distinctly human. Today, that might mean a rare handwoven textile, an old indigo dye, a brass object shaped by hand or embroidery from a village most buyers will never see. Their value lies not simply in their price or exclusivity, but in their imperfections, provenance and human touch—qualities that cannot be replicated by a factory. This puts Indian textiles and craftsmanship at an interesting crossroads.