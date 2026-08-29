Reinvention is the future of craft

For years, we have spoken of Indian textiles and craft in the language of preservation as though they were fragile traditions that needed to be protected behind museum glass. I believe we have been asking the wrong question all along. The problem was never just survival; it was also relevance.
For years, we have spoken of Indian textiles and craft in the language of preservation as though they were fragile traditions that needed to be protected behind museum glass. I believe we have been asking the wrong question all along. The problem was never just survival; it was also relevance.
Something has changed in recent years, so gradually that most of us barely noticed: everyone became a curator. The word once belonged to editors and museum directors. Now we curate everything, from what we wear and the cafés we photograph to the lamp in our living room and how a meal is plated. Social media did not just turn us into influencers. It turned us into storytellers, image-makers and arbiters of taste.
Something has changed in recent years, so gradually that most of us barely noticed: everyone became a curator. The word once belonged to editors and museum directors. Now we curate everything, from what we wear and the cafés we photograph to the lamp in our living room and how a meal is plated. Social media did not just turn us into influencers. It turned us into storytellers, image-makers and arbiters of taste.
As a result, the old idea of mass aspiration has lost some of its hold. Luxury once meant owning what everyone else wanted. In a world of perfect copies, people are increasingly drawn to what feels authentic and distinctly human. Today, that might mean a rare handwoven textile, an old indigo dye, a brass object shaped by hand or embroidery from a village most buyers will never see. Their value lies not simply in their price or exclusivity, but in their imperfections, provenance and human touch—qualities that cannot be replicated by a factory. This puts Indian textiles and craftsmanship at an interesting crossroads.
TECH, THE AMPLIFIER
India is not a country of traditions frozen in the past; its traditions are still evolving. Travel a few hundred kilometres and everything changes, be it the fine muslin of West Bengal, the block prints of Rajasthan, the embroidery of Kutch, the ikats of Odisha, or the woven silks of Varanasi. Yet there is something distinctly Indian in the way each is made: a deep connection to place, material and the hand that makes it. What may look like fragmentation is, I believe, one of our greatest creative strengths.
Technology, oddly enough, may turn out to be craft’s greatest amplifier rather than its executioner. AI can create an image in seconds, and machines can reproduce things with remarkable precision. But they can also help artisans document their work, reach new audiences and take their techniques into new markets. What technology cannot replicate is the knowledge behind the making, whether it’s the skill passed down through generations, the small variations and imperfections that come from the human hand. The opportunity, then, is not to pit technology against craft, but to use one to give the other a wider life.
Meanwhile, the local has quietly gone global. What was once dismissed as merely regional is now valued for its sense of place and identity. The strongest brands, fashion or hotels, are often those that embrace where they come from rather than trying to look like everywhere else. The same could be true of our textiles and craft. Their strength lies not in becoming more generic or “global”, but in becoming more confident about what makes them distinctly Indian. Uniformity may make you global, but identity helps make you memorable.
For those of us who design, this is a serious charge. Our duty cannot be to keep tradition in its original form; preservation left to itself curdles into nostalgia. Design has to translate. It is our job to take centuries of wisdom and render it in ways that fit how people actually live now. Reinvention is not a rebellion against heritage. Done well, it is the deepest respect one can pay it.
You see the same shift in how some of the best brands communicate today. They do not simply sell a product; they build a cultural story around it. Heritage is no longer something to be placed on a pedestal, old and untouchable. It can sit comfortably within modern life, alongside innovation, sustainability and good design. Less selling, more telling. That is where the maker and the buyer can meet on an emotional level.
And then there is sustainability, a word we use too easily. People are rarely moved simply by being told that something is environmentally sound. They care when an object feels authentic, beautiful and meaningful enough to keep. Sustainability has real value when it begins with something worth holding on to. Beauty creates attachment, and attachment gives an object a longer life. In that sense, making something people want to keep may be one of the most honest forms of sustainability.
We must stop talking about rescue. Indian craft does not need sympathy; it needs opportunity, including intelligent design, partnerships that place its originality on a global stage. Make the work economically relevant and the rest takes care of itself. A tradition that provides a livelihood and commands respect does not vanish.
I am often struck by how the future arrives disguised as memory. This generation, for all its digital trappings, has an instinct for the real—an object with a pulse, a place with a past. That is not nostalgia; it is discernment.
The path ahead for Indian craft will not be laid down by government edict or fond remembering. It will be decided by the millions who prefer a story to a spectacle, and the individual to the mass-produced.
Nothing stays put, and perhaps that is the whole secret. Indian craft endures because it has always known how to change. That is what makes it timeless.
Raghavendra Rathore is a Jodhpur-based designer.