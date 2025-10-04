Reliance Brands to bring Stella McCartney to India

Luxury retailer Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) has partnered with British designer Stella McCartney, known for promoting eco-friendly fashion, to bring her brand to India.

According to the press release, the collaboration will be in the form of a multichannel distribution model, showcasing the brand’s ready-to-wear collections, as well as its handcrafted vegan accessories and footwear. The press release doesn't specify the timeline for when the brand will start being available in the country.

Throughout her career, McCartney, 51, daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney, has consistently advocated for vegan animal-free alternatives to the industry's staples of leather and exotic skins.

Stella McCartney is a strong supporter of vegan animal-free fashion

“Stella McCartney is more than a fashion brand—she is a pioneer of a conscious luxury movement that challenges conventions and redefines the way the world experiences fashion," said RBL spokesperson Sumeet Yadav. “India’s growing base of environmentally aware, style-conscious consumers presents the perfect landscape for Stella's mission to thrive.”

Founded in 2001 as a conscious luxury brand, Stella McCartney has 47 retail locations across fashion capitals such as London, Paris, Milan, Tokyo and New York. The designer prefers to stay away from using leather, feathers, fur, or exotic skins in her collections.

In her recent Paris Fashion Week showcase, for instance, she had used "fevvers", produced with the help from a British start up and Mumbai-based embroidery and textile house Chanakya International. The “fevvers”, or faux feathers, were in soft pastels. The collection also included a special kind of denim, which had air-purifying properties, including absorbing carbon dioxide.

From the Paris Fashion Week showcase

The latest association expands RBL's long list of designer brands. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Balenciaga, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Muji, Salvatore Ferragamo, Sandro, Satya Paul, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Valentino, Versace and Zegna.