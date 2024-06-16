Reviving the centuries-old Udupi sari
SummaryHow a non-profit is trying to revive a 170-year-old handloom sari in Karnataka
Sharadha (who goes by one name), 50, was about 12 years old when she first wove a sari. It was a cut-border Udupi sari, a unique technique used to weave contrasting solid colours in the border.
The Udupi sari, which got the geographical indication (GI) tag in 2016, is exclusive to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka and the craft goes back 170 years. Sharadha is among the 100-odd weavers, from about 5,000 in the 1980s, who still practise the craft. Woven using the all-wood Malabar frame loom introduced by the Basel Mission, a Christian missionary society, in 1844, the sari usually has a plain or chequered body with contrasting colours on the pallu and border. While weaving, rice starch is applied to the yarn using a brush made from the fishtail palm tree to prevent yarn breakage.