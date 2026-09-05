Why rhinestones are taking over Gen Z fashion

Minimalism seems to have lost its shine among Gen Z. The once-kitschy rhinestone, those tiny crystals, are finding their way into everyday fashion, bringing a dose of sparkle to clothes and accessories without necessarily tipping into full-on glamour.
Minimalism seems to have lost its shine among Gen Z. The once-kitschy rhinestone, those tiny crystals, are finding their way into everyday fashion, bringing a dose of sparkle to clothes and accessories without necessarily tipping into full-on glamour.
The style hit a high in August when social media star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner celebrated her 29th birthday with a gemstone-themed party, where even her cake was sparkling with coloured stones.
The style hit a high in August when social media star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner celebrated her 29th birthday with a gemstone-themed party, where even her cake was sparkling with coloured stones.
Soon, people on social media were sharing videos of adding rhinestones to their bags, Vaseline tubs, jeans, shirts, coffee cups, lighters, lip gloss tubes, phone cases and even camera microphones. Even beauty and fashion brands have embraced the sparkle, bringing the rhinestone aesthetic into make-up and packaging.
What makes the trend feel distinctly 2026 is its sense of excess without taking itself too seriously. That playful approach to embellishment also comes at a time when fashion seems ready to move away from restraint. After several seasons dominated by quiet luxury, muted palettes and pared-back dressing, there is a growing appetite for pieces that demand attention. Rhinestones fit neatly then; they catch the light and photograph well.
The trick is in how they are styled. A crystal-studded top can be paired with relaxed trousers; a pair of rhinestone shoes can elevate an otherwise simple outfit; a sparkling bag can bring a little fun to an everyday denim look. Even a rhinestone belt or hair accessory can make a subtle look stand out.
For those hesitant about going all in, accessories offer an easy entry point. A little sparkle around the eyes, on a pair of sunglasses or across a handbag can make the look feel playful rather than overwhelming. Here are a few ways to work rhinestones into your everyday wardrobe without taking too much of a fashion risk.
SAY IT WITH A BAG
Pair the crystal-encrusted Butterfly clutch with a simple slip dress or tailored trousers and a sleek camisole, letting the bag take centre stage. If you want a more playful look, style it with relaxed denim and a crisp white shirt. Available in stores and online; $5,995.
CRYSTAL CRUSH
These shoes may look OTT, but they can easily be worked into an everyday wardrobe. Pair them with a mini skirt, shorts or culottes and an oversized sweatshirt or shirt for a sporty, relaxed look with an extra dose of chic. Available on www.mytheresa.com; €925.
SPARKLE ON
Rhinestones don’t have to stop at clothes and accessories. Give your everyday makeup a touch of sparkle with this iridescent gloss, worn over a neutral lip and paired with minimal eye makeup. The subtle shimmer adds just enough shine without making the look feel costume-y. Available at Tira stores and online; ₹2,500.
DISCO PANTS
These black wide-leg pants, covered in sequins, are made for more than a night out. Wear them with a slouchy knit and sneakers for an easy high-low look, or add a fitted top and heels when you want to lean into the glamour. Available in stores and online; ₹2,799.