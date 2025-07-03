An exhibition to celebrate ‘risha’ a breast cloth that tells stories of Tripura’s tribal women
The show in Bengaluru documents the journey of ‘risha’, a forgotten narrow, unstitched textile that helps understand the history of the region and its people
At the panel discussion held as part of the ongoing textile exhibition, Revisiting The Risha: The Identity of Self and Community, hosted by The Registry of Sarees (TRS) in Bengaluru, designer Aratrik Dev Varman had a packed house listening to him in rapt attention.
Dev Varman, the founder of Ahmedabad-based fashion label Tilla, was narrating a mythical story on the origins of the risha, a narrow, unstitched textile worn traditionally as a breast cloth, by women from Tripura’s indigenous tribes. The story, featuring a king and a divine snake as its main characteristics may not have had a customarily happy ending, but it served as a memorable introduction to the audience who were, in all likelihood, seeing these textiles for the first time.
Curated by TRS’ Aayushi Jain, the ongoing exhibition features 24 cotton rishas from Dev Varman’s personal collection, and is an offshoot of a six-year-long study done by him and designer and collaborator Jisha Unnikrishnan, titled The Risha: History In A Narrow Weave.