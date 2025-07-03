As yet another brilliant example of India’s tradition of unstitched draped weaves, what perhaps makes a risha (a word derived from the native Kokborok language) unique is that it was traditionally woven by women, on backstrap looms, for their own use. And both the royals and commoners practised it. “Backstrap weaving is a very strenuous activity," Unnikrishnan says, adding that today, rishas are woven using acrylic or lurex yarn on frame looms for commercial purposes, and vary vastly in terms of their quality, colours and texture. And unlike the past, where they were worn by the women daily along with a longer, wraparound drape called the rignai, today, the function of the risha itself has changed.