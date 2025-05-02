Lounge
Meet Ritu Beri, the ‘selfish’ designer
Pooja Singh 6 min read 02 May 2025, 01:39 PM IST
SummaryBeri was among the first Indian designers to work in Paris yet doesn’t have a string of stores in India. She tells Lounge why not
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The first-person singular pronoun “I" comes up often when designer Ritu Beri speaks, though not in a self-indulgent way. It’s a reflection of her strong sense of identity, of creating a niche in a world dictated by trends and keywords.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less