Meet Ritu Beri, the ‘selfish’ designer

How has the industry and the consumer evolved over the years?

Today, people run wild because they want to be trendy and cool. They are dressing up all the time. They want to look good even when they wake up in the morning. When I started, people didn’t really understand fashion. It wasn’t fashion at that time; it was dressing for an occasion. Clients would come to me for a dress and I would suggest, “I want to dress you in purple". They would say, “I’ve never seen anyone wear purple. Give me something that everyone is wearing." Everyone wanted to follow the trend; they didn’t create a trend.