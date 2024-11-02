Rohit Bal (1961-2024): A pioneer of Indian fashion
SummaryFashion designer Rohit Bal, who died on 1 November at the age of 63, brought both fantasy and showmanship to Indian couture
For those who started their fashion careers in the 1990s—a time when the industry was just starting to find its place—Rohit Bal was a guiding light. And this was borne out when almost every member of the fashion industry, from designers and stylists to photographers, models and fashion writers, had a special memory to share of working with him, soon after the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced the death of legendary designer on 1 November. He was 63.
Bal, or Gudda as he was fondly known, was among the most respected and loved fashion designers of India. Born in 1961 in Srinagar, he was a pioneer of the Indian fashion industry and began his journey as a designer in 1986 after graduating from Delhi University with a degree in history and then studying at Delhi’s National Institute of Fashion Technology.