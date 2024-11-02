Rohit Bal (1961-2024): A pioneer of Indian fashion

He was the life of any party, and one of my favourite memories of him was during the launch of Harper’s Bazaar magazine in India in 2009, of which I was the editor then. In one of the first shoots, Bal insisted on bringing his own style to the mix, being photographed at a restaurant he part-owned. He wanted to create an image inspired by the Joker. Shot by Tarun Vishwa, it became a standout image, one that was picked up by bloggers across the country. It is not be an exaggeration to say that his death marks the end of an era. He nurtured designers such as Manish Arora, Ashish Soni, and Pankaj and Nidhi. Celebrated supermodels such as Arjun Rampal began their careers with him.