Meet Rohit Bal, the big showman of Indian fashion
Pooja Singh 6 min read 18 Oct 2024, 01:24 PM IST
SummaryThe designer, one of the pioneers of the fashion industry, refuses to follow trends and chooses to dance to his own tune
When fashion writer Meher Castelino first met designer Rohit Bal in 1989, one of the questions she asked was, “Are you an Indian?" They were meeting on a day that marked many firsts: A young multi-designer store Ensemble was hosting its first fashion show in Mumbai, and Bal, then in his 20s, was presenting a debut collection, featuring light-coloured, ready-to-wear men’s kurtas.
A blonde-haired Bal hesitantly replied, with a twinkle in his green-blue eyes: “I’m an Indian; my clothes celebrate India."
