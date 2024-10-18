Meet Rohit Bal, the big showman of Indian fashion

LIVING IT UP

The other striking thing about Bal (known within the fraternity as Gudda), who has dressed international celebrities like Uma Thurman and Naomi Campbell, is his showmanship. “Rohit loves music and dance," says Aparna Bahl, a show director (she was part of Kaaynaat). “Rohit likes doing things his way; he broke a lot of rules. He was openly gay at a time when society was much more conservative, he created a trend of Kamasutra-inspired blouses, his (male) models wore sindoor and skirts. Once towards the end of the show, models walked into a pool and it looked like floating lotuses; that’s a very different kind of crazy vision."