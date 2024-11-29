People want make up products that multitask: MAC's Romero Jennings
SummaryRomero Jennings, director of makeup artistry at MAC, discusses all things make up
Over the past five decades, New York-based Romero Jennings has seen the way people consume and view make up. He moved to New York from Jamaica at the age of 6. When he joined cosmetic company MAC as a make-up artist in the 1990s, he let his past and current heritage shape his aesthetic.
Today, Jennings is the director of make-up artistry at MAC. In an interview with Lounge, Jennings talks about the changes in the industry, the trends and why diversity cannot be ignored today in the make-up industry. Edited excerpts: