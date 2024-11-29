People want make up products that multitask: MAC's Romero Jennings

What was it like being a makeup artist in the ’90s?

It was exciting. It was a time when glowy, glossy skin was not the norm. It was about being matte. If you looked matte, it meant that you had elevated status, because you weren't shiny, and you weren't working. It's different today. Many brands didn’t have the shade range (for base or other makeup like lipsticks) like MAC, like the Ruby Woo was and is iconic. It's as relevant now as it was then, that's because we created a shade that had a pigment load that could work for light, medium or deep skin. Because of that, we had different consumers and continue to have diversity. Other brands weren't thinking that way. Even for MAC to hire someone that looked like me was a big deal, because there wasn’t representation of people of colour back then in the beauty space.