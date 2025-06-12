Go royalcore. This style guide shows you how

Fashion inspired by royalty has always been around but in the past few years, the trend – owing to OTT shows like The Crown , Bridgerton, and the more recent Indian outing Royals – has seen a massive upsurge. So much so that we now have ‘Royalcore’ as an entire aesthetic on social media, and youngsters willingly adopting this regal, maximalist fashion like they were born to the manor. Royalcore fashion is all about clothes that spell understated luxury. Think tailored suits, voluminous skirts, fitted corsets, coats and gowns made from rich fabrics like velvet, silk, tweed and cashmere. The colours hover over muted colours like white, pale yellow, light blue and light green for day wear and deep lush tones like claret, purple, royal blue, dark green and black for evening wear, all accented with a touch of gold.

Royalcore is aspirational, but as TikTok videos out there will tell you, not entirely inaccessible. As this compilation will show you, it's about pairing sharply tailored outfits with snazzy accessories like silk scarfs, lace gloves, and pumps in eye-catching shades.

SLEEK SONNET

Royalcore is about saying it with accessories as much as it is about clothes. Let's start with handbags. Skip bulky totes and backpacks that lend the feeling of you carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders. Instead, go for chic top handle bags like The Row's ‘Nia’ tote. Crafted from smooth leather it comes with a polished gold-tone handle and optional shoulder strap and just enough space to hold your phone, keys and lipstick or compact. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹2.99 lakhs.

View Full Image Penelope Heiress Gown by Selkie Collection

LI’L WOMAN

Regency-period hit series, Bridgerton, has got everyone fitting themselves into flowy gowns in bright colours. It has also pushed the popularity of Gen Z-fave brands like Selkie Collection who are known for their royalcore inspired collections. A good example is this floor-length empire waist gown with a cascading skirt made from three layers of cotton gauze, ponte fabric at the bust and elastic puff sleeves. It gives off ‘Penelope Featherington’ vibes that her beau Colin Bridgerton would approve. Available on Selkiecollection.com; ₹29,100.

View Full Image Drake’s Wool and Silk-Blend Scarf

NATTY KNOT

For men, a royalty-inspired ensemble would check off essentials like a tailored jacket or suit, a crisp formal shirt or polo shirt and loafers. Upgrade the look with snazzy accessories like silk scarves and brooches that also tell a story. We've got our eyes on this navy blue scarf from label Drake. Made from a luxurious wool and silk blend, it features a ‘Mughal’ pattern of hounds, eagles and unicorns. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹33,747.

View Full Image Corset Story's Prom Corset with Sash

LACE & GRACE

Corsets were worn daily by women of royal families because corsets with their rigid boning effected “an upright, royal posture", says Aesthetics Wikipedia. If you are wondering where to start, start with a corset that's simple and elegant like this overbust corset in powder pink dupion silk with black lace overlay at the bust and lace flowers at the hips. The muted colour and delicate lace make it a versatile option that can be worn with a fitted black skirt or with a jacket and pants. Available on Corset-story.com; ₹28,538.

View Full Image Atelier Shikarbaagh Midnight Blue Organza ‘Durru Shehvar’ Sari.

BEDAZZLER

The love affair between India's royal women and their French chiffon and organza saris is an abiding one. An image that comes to mind instantly is of Rajmata Gayatri Devi in her pastel saris and pearl necklaces. Take a leaf out of the regent's fashion book and make it your own with the help of this French organza sari from Atelier Shikaarbagh that's a tribute to another famous Indian queen: Durru Shehvar. The midnight blue-hued sari comes embroidered with sequins in whites and greens and is paired with a blue satin blouse. Available on Ateliershikaarbagh.com; ₹52,000.

View Full Image Victoria Grant Feathered Sinamay Fascinator.

FEATHER HEAD

Fascinators with their elaborate decorations became popular during the 16th and 17th centuries. Their popularity is often credited to Queen Marie Antoinette who is known to have worn elaborate headgear decorated with, among other exotic things, ostrich feathers. Today, fascinators depict sophistication and a certain élan. The Sinamay fascinator by British milliner Victoria Grant is defined by slim black feathers set upon a lilac-hued base covered in mesh making it the perfect accessory for a high tea party or a spot of horse racing. Available on Harrods.com; ₹99,490.

View Full Image Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 70 Dark Fuchsia Pumps.

BUCKLED UP

In a royal ensemble, shoes are complementary, adding heft to a reined in look. Experiment with colours, if you will. For instance, pair a tweed Chanel suit with Manolo Blahnik’s classic Hangisi 70 satin toe pumps in dark fuchisia that come adorned with signature crystal square buckles. Available on Manoloblahnik.com; ₹1.19 lakh.

View Full Image Sevensedie Nova Italian Armchair.

CHAIR AFFAIR

Extend the royalcore aesthetic to your home by adding select furniture pieces that are inspired by the Rococo, Baroque or Regence periods. You can't go wrong with classic-style Italian small armchairs. This design by Sevensedie is carved from beechwood and features carvings on the back and legs embellished with gold leaf lacquer finish. Available on Sevensedie.com; price on request.

