Go royalcore. This style guide shows you how

Fashion inspired by royalty has always been around but in the past few years, the trend – owing to OTT shows like The Crown, Bridgerton, and the more recent Indian outing Royals – has seen a massive upsurge. So much so that we now have ‘Royalcore’ as an entire aesthetic on social media, and youngsters willingly adopting this regal, maximalist fashion like they were born to the manor. Royalcore fashion is all about clothes that spell understated luxury. Think tailored suits, voluminous skirts, fitted corsets, coats and gowns made from rich fabrics like velvet, silk, tweed and cashmere. The colours hover over muted colours like white, pale yellow, light blue and light green for day wear and deep lush tones like claret, purple, royal blue, dark green and black for evening wear, all accented with a touch of gold.