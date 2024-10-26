Why royalcore fashion is trending

From Gucci to US Polo Assn, several brands are deriving inspiration from the royal life for their autumn-winter collections

Manish Mishra
Published26 Oct 2024, 01:00 PM IST
From the U.S. Polo Assn x Padmanabh Singh collection
From the U.S. Polo Assn x Padmanabh Singh collection

Royal figures and their larger than life lifestyles have time and again inspired fashion brands and designers. However, some of the recently unveiled autumn-winter collections delve deep into royalty-inspired style, family histories and equestrian roots.

A case in point being a recent collaboration between U.S. Polo Assn and Padmanabh Singh, a polo player and member of the erstwhile royal family of the Jaipur state. The collection, which features jackets, trousers, shirts, among others, merges Jaipur’s royal heritage with the elegance of sports fashion.

Talking about the U.S. Polo Assn x Padmanabh Singh collaboration, Amitabh Suri, chief executive of U.S. Polo Assn, said, “As a world-class polo player, he (Singh) is deeply connected to the sport of polo. We wanted to capture the essence of 'royalcore' through his personal style—elegant yet relaxed, with a strong connection to Jaipur and his family legacy.”

Each piece in the collection draws from the architectural motifs of the City Palace, while incorporating Jaipur's Panchranga flag. "We drew inspiration from his favorite silhouettes—like shackets, sport jackets, classic polo shirts, casual farmer’s shirts, and high waisted trousers," adds Suri.

Also read: Diwali 2024: Pretty and quirky gift ideas

From the Gucci collection

There were several other instances of royalcore fashion at the recent fashion week. In Milan, for example, Gucci presented a woven raffia coat in fluoro green with matching wide-brimmed sun hat, inspired by a photo of Queen Elizabeth II. What's more, Fendi's AW24 menswear was inspired by Princess Anne and Balmoral highlands.

Also worth mentioning is Simone Rocha’s AW 24 outing, which featured looks informed by the mourning attire of Queen Victoria after the death of her husband Prince Albert.

English labels like Erdem and Richard Quinn have time again drawn vibrant references from the opulent history of English royals and reinterpreted them in their own handwritings. Moreover, OTT series like The Crown and Bridgerton have fuelled the collective curiosity of the bygone era.

A common theme across the royalcore collections is the contemporary twist. “I think nuances and layers are an important part of all design and every personality, modern or historic,” Singh says.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

Also read: How to add drama to menswear

 

