The Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd (CCIC) hosted a special Russian fashion show on 25 November that brought together traditional techniques and contemporary design to showcase Russia’s rich cultural and textile heritage.

The showcase explored the country’s diverse regional identities through different forms of embroidery, weaving, prints, textures and modern silhouettes.

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The fashion show was inaugurated by Alexander Dodonov, director of Russian House, Bimal Gopalachari, managing director of CCIC, and Dalbir Singh, member of the Supreme Advisory Council. It featured collections by five Russian designers, all finalists of the Russian Fashion Academy Project, an annual initiative that identifies and showcases promising young design talent.

Following a competitive selection process that attracted more than 130 applications, five designers from St Petersburg, Arkhangelsk, Samara and Shakhty were selected for the final. Each designer created seven looks inspired by a different region of Russia. Together, the collections formed a 35-look showcase. “Fabrics featuring prints developed from the finalists’ original sketches were specially produced for the project,” states the press release.

The designs drew inspiration from five geographical and cultural regions of Russia: the centre, north, south, west and east. Russia's textile heritage is shaped by a diverse range of folk traditions, with regional variations in embroidery, ornamental motifs, woven patterns and the use of colour. Floral and geometric designs, intricate needlework and decorative detailing have long featured in traditional Russian clothing, while the country's varied climates have also influenced the use of layered garments and heavier textiles. These traditions offer a rich vocabulary for contemporary designers to reinterpret.

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The collections brought these influences into the present through modern silhouettes and fabric treatments. Traditional techniques such as embroidery and weaving, along with explorations of texture and print, were reinterpreted for contemporary wardrobes.

“India, like Russia, has its own vivid cultural code. This is the first international business mission of the Russian Fashion Academy. Our goal is to demonstrate the authenticity of Russian culture through a symbiosis of creative disciplines," said Irina Malova, the head of the Russian Fashion Academy, who was present at the showcasess. “This creative mission will allow us to enrich one another through our cultures.”

THE COOL FACTOR

From the Russian Fashion Academy Project

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The collection from the northern region featured weather-appropriate materials such as wool and leather, reflecting the demands of Russia’s colder climate. These were worked into contemporary silhouettes, bringing together functionality, texture and traditional design influences.

THE SOUTHERN TOUCH

From the Russian Fashion Academy Project

The collection from the southern region had a more folk-inspired aesthetic, drawing on traditional motifs, decorative detailing and a vibrant visual language rooted in regional culture.

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FROM THE EAST SIDE

From the Russian Fashion Academy Project

The collection representing eastern Russia explored a more understated design language, with an emphasis on textiles and surface details.

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