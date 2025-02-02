A guide to the best fringes for every face shape

From actor Shraddha Kapoor to American model Kaia Gerber and singer Sabrina Carpenter, bangs are turning out to be this season's most covetable hair cut.

And if done right, they are the coolest, and simplest, way to upgrade your hairstyle.

There are several different fringes you could try to frame your face, provided you choose the right one for you.

“Bangs are a versatile way to frame the face, enhance features, and refresh your look," says Paras Sharma, style director of Looks Salon, which has outlets across India. Bangs need to be blended well with the rest of your hair with precise techniques and every cut should be bespoke.

“Bangs should be designed to enhance your natural features based on your face shape, hair texture, and even your lifestyle," says Riyaz Nagani, chief executive of salon Dessange Mumbai.

If you have a round face,opt for styles that add length, like curtain bangs or side-swept bangs, suggests Sharma. "Avoid blunt bangs, as they can make the face appear rounder. A square face needs softer, wispy, or layered bangs to balance angular features. Any style works for an oval face. For a heart face, you need bangs that balance a wider forehead and narrower chin, like curtain bangs or arched styles. If you have a diamond face, side-swept or arched bangs soften sharp cheekbones and balance proportions. Full or blunt bangs shorten a long or an oblong face and create balance," says Sharma.

View Full Image Shraddha Kapoor recently flaunted a chic curtain fringe style (Courtesy Instagram)

He adds that bangs tend to get greasy faster than the rest of your hair due to contact with the forehead so wash often. For cowlick control, blow-dry bangs immediately after washing to train them into shape.

Anti-frizz products are your best friend in humid weather. “If you’re trimming at home, use professional scissors and go slowly, cutting vertically for a feathered look rather than horizontally which will give a blunt, non-feathered fringe," says Sharma.

Here's a guide to different style of bangs and how they should be maintained.

Wispy bangs

“They are delicate and airy, ideal for heart-shaped faces, as they soften the forehead," says Nagani about this feathered style that also works for round or square faces. “Use a flat iron or round brush to gently curve the ends for a soft, natural look. Avoid overloading with products to maintain their light texture. Trim every four to six weeks to keep them from looking stringy. Dry shampoo can prevent them from getting greasy," says Sharma. He likes to use the Dyson Corrale flat iron for subtle bends or a small barrel brush by Olivia Garden or Ikonic for this style.

Curtain bangs

“Curtain bangs add length and elegance, and are versatile and soft for oval and round face shapes," says Nagani.

Parted down the middle or slightly off-centre, these bangs sweep to either side like curtains; musician Sabrina Carpenter has popularised this look in recent times.

“Blow-dry with a round brush, curling outward to create that signature swoop. Add a bit of light hold spray to keep them in place. Trim every six to eight weeks to maintain the length that blends well with your hair," says Sharma.

Baby bangs

“They make a playful statement and work well with oval or oblong faces, drawing attention to the eyes and brows," says Nagani. Use a flat iron for a sleek look, or leave them slightly messy for an edgy vibe. “Pair them with bold makeup for dramatic contrast.

These grow out quickly so trim every three to four weeks to keep the short, precise cut intact.

Blunt bangs

“These straight, thick bangs cut across the forehead, just above the eyebrows create structure and balance, especially for longer face shapes," says Sharma. Blow-dry downward using a paddle brush to avoid gaps. A touch of hair oil can add shine and prevent frizz he adds. Trim every four to six weeks to maintain their straight-across shape. “Be mindful of cowlicks that can disrupt the even look— styling gel can help," says Sharma.

Y2K side-swept bangs

“Swept to one side, these bring back nostalgia and suit almost everyone, especially those with round or square faces, as they add asymmetry and structure," says Nagani. Sharma says this style's asymmetry adds length and creates a slimming effect. Use a flat iron to create a sleek sweep or a round brush to add volume.

Apply a touch of volumizing mousse for a bouncy, soft finish. Trim every six to eight weeks to keep the angled look sharp. “This style pairs well with long layers or a voluminous blowout," says Sharma.

Full fringe

“This classic cut suits longer faces and creates an illusion of width," says Nagani. These dense, full bangs cover the entire forehead. “Blow-dry downward with a round brush for volume. Use anti-frizz serum for a polished finish. Trim every four to six weeks to prevent them from falling into your eyes. Keep them clean and dry to avoid separating or looking greasy," says Sharma.

Arched bangs

“Arched bangs are low-maintenance. When trimmed correctly, they grow out gracefully. They are longer on the sides and shorter in the centre and are best for heart or diamond-shaped faces as they soften sharp cheekbones and draw attention to the centre of the face," says Sharma. Use a round brush to shape the curve, ensuring the ends flow seamlessly into the sides. Add a shine spray for a polished effect. Trim every four to six weeks.

Layered/choppy bangs

These are uneven, textured bangs with a relaxed, edgy vibe. The layers soften strong jawlines and add dimension to the face.

“Texturising spray or pomade helps enhance the uneven, edgy look. Use your fingers to style for a tousled effect. Trim every six to eight weeks to prevent them from looking too heavy. These bangs are forgiving as they grow out, blending well with layered hair," says Sharma.



Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based journalist.

