A guide to the best fringes for every face shape
SummaryFrom curtain to wispy bangs, here's everything you need to know about the trending hairstyles of 2025
From actor Shraddha Kapoor to American model Kaia Gerber and singer Sabrina Carpenter, bangs are turning out to be this season's most covetable hair cut.
And if done right, they are the coolest, and simplest, way to upgrade your hairstyle.
There are several different fringes you could try to frame your face, provided you choose the right one for you.