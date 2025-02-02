A guide to the best fringes for every face shape

Wispy bangs

“They are delicate and airy, ideal for heart-shaped faces, as they soften the forehead," says Nagani about this feathered style that also works for round or square faces. “Use a flat iron or round brush to gently curve the ends for a soft, natural look. Avoid overloading with products to maintain their light texture. Trim every four to six weeks to keep them from looking stringy. Dry shampoo can prevent them from getting greasy," says Sharma. He likes to use the Dyson Corrale flat iron for subtle bends or a small barrel brush by Olivia Garden or Ikonic for this style.