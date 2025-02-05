The tie is not dead
The humble tie, once a part of everyday dressing, was long considered dead, with the blurring of lines between personal and professional lives and the work-from-home days of covid.
But now, it seems the tie is making a comeback as an accessory to signify individuality for any gender, becoming a bigger part of ready to wear instead of formal wear.
