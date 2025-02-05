The tie is not dead

The humble tie, once a part of everyday dressing, was long considered dead, with the blurring of lines between personal and professional lives and the work-from-home days of covid.

But now, it seems the tie is making a comeback as an accessory to signify individuality for any gender, becoming a bigger part of ready to wear instead of formal wear.

Take the nifty neckties that made their presence felt at the recently held Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary show in Mumbai. The designer presented both menswear and womenswear looks featuring sleek ties that lent quirk and whimsy to the couture-like ready-to-wear.

The necktie also had quite a moment on the Fall 2024 runways with designers like Schiaparelli showcasing trompe-l’œil and playful iterations. Saint Laurent's suit-and-tie ensemble seen on Bella Hadid during its Spring/Summer 2025 show was definitely one of the highlights. Plus, Zendaya's Oscar afterparty look, comprising a polished double-breasted Autumn/Winter 2022 Sportmax suit accented with a leather tie. Even Ralph Lauren's Pre-Fall 25 lookbook features a business-like suited tie look.

A style guide

Stylist Yashasvvi Jagparvesh Mehlawat likes adding a tie to some of her everyday looks as it infuses a hint of edge and amps up the ensemble. "One can style it like a scarf or it can even be worn as a belt to add a pop of colour to the ensemble. Alternatively, it can work wonderfully with a corset too," says the stylist, who likes wearing her tie with a simple poplin shirt. “Adding a tie is a cool way to reconcile street wear with comfort."

For winters, she suggests layering it with a graphic sweater. "Accessorise it with pearls to add a feminine touch. The overall vibe being boss lady-meets-feminine charm. While investing in a tie, one can experiment in fabrics like crochet, satin, textured cotton or bejewelled," she says.

Designer Vidhi Taneja of label Ivory Rose suggests that tank tops and bow-tie complement each other well. “Pairing a sleek tie with a tank top adds an unexpected edge," she says. “Opt for a skinny tie for a chic look or tie it into a loose bow for a playful vibe. Add layered necklaces or a blazer to transition the look from casual to semi-formal."

To embrace a business casual vibe, style it with a waistcoat and a trouser set. “A classic tie styled with a tailored waistcoat and matching pants creates a power-packed, edgy look, she says. "Go for bold colours or prints to modernise the traditional silhouette. Pointed heels or boots and a sharp hairstyle (like a slick ponytail) can complete the outfit. This approach blends femininity and structure, showcasing confidence and style."

Designer Supria Munjal suggests transforming a scarf into a stunning tie or turning a traditional silk tie into a luxurious scarf. "The secret to pulling off these looks lies in maintaining a streamlined and refined silhouette, allowing the tie to be the focal point," she says.



Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.