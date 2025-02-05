The tie is not dead

A style guide

Stylist Yashasvvi Jagparvesh Mehlawat likes adding a tie to some of her everyday looks as it infuses a hint of edge and amps up the ensemble. "One can style it like a scarf or it can even be worn as a belt to add a pop of colour to the ensemble. Alternatively, it can work wonderfully with a corset too," says the stylist, who likes wearing her tie with a simple poplin shirt. “Adding a tie is a cool way to reconcile street wear with comfort."