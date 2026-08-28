‘I don’t want Sabyasachi to be a fashion brand’

You are returning to New York Fashion Week after 20 years...

We are building the business in New York. We’ve done a lot of pop-ups with major retailers like Saks, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman, and a lot of Americans who aren’t Indian are buying our products. About 40% of our revenue comes from America, and we are also powerful with NRIs in the US. Even before the New York store opened, 30-35% of our turnover came from America. We are still far from being a global brand, but we’re working towards it. But the US was low-hanging fruit, and I believe in catching the low-hanging fruit first.