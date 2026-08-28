‘I don’t want Sabyasachi to be a fashion brand’

Sabyasachi Mukherjee called himself a “businessman” five times during the course of this interview. Not once a designer. Perhaps unsurprising, given his ambition to build a “global clothing brand that outlasts” him. More than a year has passed since Kolkata-based Mukherjee introduced a new silhouette—a deliberate choice, he tells Lounge, as he moves towards building a business that extends well beyond clothes. He has expanded further into jewellery and has sunglasses, footwear, leather goods and make-up in the works.
His multi-year collaboration with New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, or The Met, only underlines this ambition. Since 2019, the Met has pursued short-term collaborations with brands such as Band-Aid, Estée Lauder and Le Labo, creating art-inspired products at accessible prices to bring the museum’s collection to a wider audience. Sabyasachi’s offering—a Byzantine-inspired jewellery collection starting at $2,000—is the museum’s first engagement directed towards the Indian audience. It’s a way of introducing consumers in the country to The Met, says Josh Romm, head of global licensing and partnerships at The Met.
The jewellery collection will debut on 15 September at Sabyasachi’s New York Fashion Week show, marking his return to the US runway after 20 years.
And then there’s his new store, spanning 26,000 sq. ft, which opened earlier this month in Delhi’s Mehrauli. It’s a temple to overwhelming excess and luxury—an idea Sabyasachi has been selling since he started his brand.
While walking Lounge through the store, Mukherjee talked about his business strategy and why he’s not interested in making custom clothing anymore. Edited excerpts:
Why are you so invested in jewellery?
It’s an opportunity. Jewellery in India has traditionally been important for marriage, investment and inheritance. That’s among the reasons buyers ask two questions: “What is the resale value?” and “What is the making charge?” They want the lowest making charges and the highest buyback. Today, that’s coming back to bite them because lab-grown diamonds and coloured stones are affecting the prices of natural ones. People didn’t realise that what would become rarer than precious stones is workmanship. Craft has become the rarest commodity.
Over the next 10-15 years, people will buy things because of how they are designed, not only because they store money. And when that happens, Sabyasachi will be the Cartier of India. I don’t think anybody else will be able to compete with us because the consumer will have completely changed. I’m preparing Sabyasachi for that change.