Why coloured gemstones are a woman's new best friends

Coloured gemstones offer a wide range of hues, varieties, and cuts, making them ideal for creating unique jewellery pieces, and an appealing choice for buyers looking to make a stylish statement. Many gemstones, such as Burmese rubies and Colombian emeralds, have historically been highly prized for their rarity. Stones with personal significance, like birthstones, are in demand for their symbolic value, and there is also a growing interest in the spiritual and metaphysical properties of gemstones. Coloured gemstones have held a great importance in Indian jewellery and have been represented in traditional arts such as miniature paintings and sculptures of antiquity. For instance, in Indian culture, gems like ruby, emerald, yellow sapphire, and blue sapphire are part of the navratnas (or nine sacred gemstones), representing the power of the nine planets and believed to bring health and good fortune to the wearer.