Does the salmon sperm facial work?

Trust Kim Kardashian to get a facial that grabs headlines. In a recent episode of The Kadarshians, the American reality TV star and entrepreneur said that she had tried a salmon sperm facial. The announcement surprised millions of her followers the same way when she, a decade ago, had revealed that she had been getting vampire facials, in which platelet-rich plasma (PRP) derived from one’s blood is injected into the skin.

Since then, vampire facials have become a common offering at skin clinics across the world. And salmon sperm facial services seem to be following the trend. In July, Geetika Mittal Gupta, founder and cosmetologist, introduced salmon semen or salmon DNA facials at her nationwide clinic chain ISAAC Luxe, because several patients were looking for alternatives to dermal fillers and asked for salmon sperm facials. Dermal fillers are often derived from synthetic materials and can give that unnatural, puffy “filler face". Salmon DNA facials, on the other hand, are said to work as a natural bio stimulator, encouraging the skin to produce collagen to naturally fill facial depressions.

Chains like The Ageless Clinic in Mumbai and Maya Medi Spa, which has clinics in India and the US, have been offering this treatment for skin regeneration for over seven months. If delivered via normal dermapen (a micro-needling tool), each session may cost ₹8,000-11,000 plus taxes, and prices increase based on more advanced tools and ingredient additions. Depending on the skin, doctors recommend a minimum of three to four sessions.

Also known as the DNA facial or polynucleotide facial, the salmon sperm facial is sought after for its promise of anti-ageing. “The DNA of salmon has a similar structure to human DNA. It is stable, biocompatible and rich in polynucleotides. Polynucleotides are the building blocks of DNA and are essential for cellular function and help with skin repair," says Dr Gupta.

Chaitanya Kenchammanahoskote, the founder of Maya Medi Spa and who is based in Wyoming, US, says that stars like Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston have recently popularised polynucleotide facials, especially among women, but these have been popular in Korea since 2009. “Because it isn’t something new, there are enough studies to prove its benefits. Unlike regular fillers, it’s a bio-stimulator, a highly purified form of DNA derived from salmon DNA, injected into the skin. It mimics about 96-98% of our DNA. It helps stimulate cell renewal, which plays a pivotal role in encouraging the production of new skin cells and works on fine lines, uneven dry skin and minimises pore size and sagging," says Kenchammanahoskote.

According to reports on the website of the US National Center for Biotechnology Information, natural-origin polynucleotides work as bio stimulatory boosters that help skin rejuvenate naturally.

Salmon DNA helps stimulate the production of fibroblasts, cells which play an important role in collagen production and synthesis to maintain the framework of tissues, explains Dr. Gupta. “For under-eye issues, I have seen the results mimic that of a filler. It is proving to be an alternative to fillers, which until now were the only solution for under-eye hollowness," adds Dr Gupta.

Polynucleotides help boost collagen production, which results in reduction of inflammation and free radical damage that happens with ageing and pollution, says Dr Gupta.

The salmon facial ingredients are sourced from purified salmon fish sperm from a fish farm or wild salmon. “It can be administered in three ways, as an injectable for under eye concerns, via micro-needling for the face, and as a facial for patients looking for no downtime with quick results," says Dr Gupta. The treatment is safe for anyone above the age of 20 and whether you qualify to get one is indication-related, if you have hollows or fine lines.

Mumbai-based artist Mitali Doshi says post covid, her acne-prone dry skin was worsened. She followed a doctor-prescribed treatment to settle her acne and tried hydra and cryo facials for overall hydration and skin health. “To work on post-acne open pores and to improve texture, I tried the salmon DNA infusion. It was pain-free and has just one day of downtime. I had mild redness after the infusion, which settled the next morning. I could see a huge difference in my skin texture; it felt brighter and plumper in a day," says Doshi, 36, who went for three sessions of salmon DNA infusion at The Ageless Clinic.

Check for allergies and talk to your dermatologist before booking a session, however. “There are no major side effects," says Dr Gupta. “The cons are the cost, and availability is not easy."

