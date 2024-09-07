Does the salmon sperm facial work?
SummaryThe procedure, which includes a jab derived from fish semen, is said to help skin regenerate
Trust Kim Kardashian to get a facial that grabs headlines. In a recent episode of The Kadarshians, the American reality TV star and entrepreneur said that she had tried a salmon sperm facial. The announcement surprised millions of her followers the same way when she, a decade ago, had revealed that she had been getting vampire facials, in which platelet-rich plasma (PRP) derived from one’s blood is injected into the skin.
Since then, vampire facials have become a common offering at skin clinics across the world. And salmon sperm facial services seem to be following the trend. In July, Geetika Mittal Gupta, founder and cosmetologist, introduced salmon semen or salmon DNA facials at her nationwide clinic chain ISAAC Luxe, because several patients were looking for alternatives to dermal fillers and asked for salmon sperm facials. Dermal fillers are often derived from synthetic materials and can give that unnatural, puffy “filler face". Salmon DNA facials, on the other hand, are said to work as a natural bio stimulator, encouraging the skin to produce collagen to naturally fill facial depressions.
