Does the salmon sperm facial work?

Chaitanya Kenchammanahoskote, the founder of Maya Medi Spa and who is based in Wyoming, US, says that stars like Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston have recently popularised polynucleotide facials, especially among women, but these have been popular in Korea since 2009. “Because it isn’t something new, there are enough studies to prove its benefits. Unlike regular fillers, it’s a bio-stimulator, a highly purified form of DNA derived from salmon DNA, injected into the skin. It mimics about 96-98% of our DNA. It helps stimulate cell renewal, which plays a pivotal role in encouraging the production of new skin cells and works on fine lines, uneven dry skin and minimises pore size and sagging," says Kenchammanahoskote.