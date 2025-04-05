The salwar is not dead
SummaryRecent interpretations of the traditional pants serve a reminder that classics never go out of fashion
During a recent Iftar get-together at Old Delhi’s grand Jama Masjid, a pair of pants caught my attention: the floor-sweeping farshi salwar, which borrows its name from the Urdu word for floor, farsh. It wasn’t just the bright pink colour that stood out in a sea of heavily embroidered palazzos and slim dhoti- pants; its presence indicated that celebrities and content creators flaunting their love for salwars online is more than just a social media trend.