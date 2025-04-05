The salwar is not dead

“For far too long, the world has been focused on the upper half of the body. The crotch or the waistband area doesn’t get as much attention because it’s hidden under a top or a kurta; people experiment with volume and shapes on the top, and the lower is generally straight, skinny or baggy. I think now people are realising how much the shape of the salwar can add to an entire ensemble. There’s something holistic about it," Sachdeva explains.