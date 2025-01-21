French brand Sandro brings Parisian chic to India
SummaryIn an interview with Lounge, Sandro founder Evelyne Chetrite talks about the brand's journey, entering the Indian market, and unisex clothing
Sandro, the Parisian brand known worldwide for creating trendy, yet classic, everyday clothes, has opened its first store in India, at the Jio World Drive, Mumbai, in collaboration with Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL).
Spanning 1,600 sq.ft, the store offers holiday collections for both women and men, including rhinestone-studded tweed jackets, pleated trench coats, Italian cashmere jumpers and overshirts.
In an interview with Lounge, Evelyne Chetrite, who started the brand in 1984, along with her son Ilan, talks about the brand's journey, entering the Indian market, and unisex clothing. Edited excerpts: