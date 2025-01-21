French brand Sandro brings Parisian chic to India

Sandro, the Parisian brand known worldwide for creating trendy, yet classic, everyday clothes, has opened its first store in India, at the Jio World Drive, Mumbai, in collaboration with Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL).

Spanning 1,600 sq.ft, the store offers holiday collections for both women and men, including rhinestone-studded tweed jackets, pleated trench coats, Italian cashmere jumpers and overshirts.

In an interview with Lounge, Evelyne Chetrite, who started the brand in 1984, along with her son Ilan, talks about the brand's journey, entering the Indian market, and unisex clothing. Edited excerpts:

What inspired you to work in fashion design?

From Rabat, in Morocco, where I grew up, I remember the souks and my grandfather’s shirt shop. I was always surrounded by colour and vibrancy. My clothes were all custom-made by my auntie, who was a dressmaker. I really loved when we had to choose together the materials we will use for my future outfits. These are strong snapshots from my childhood that first made me want to work in fashion design.

⁠You moved to Paris eventually and worked as a stylist in the French capital. How did this experience shape your creative process?

We moved to Paris when I was 15. I was very lucky to grow up in Paris. As a student, I held a series of weekend jobs at flea markets and later at shops in Saint-Germain-des-Prés and built up a loyal group of customers who appreciated the mix of pieces I was selling.

I think that my love and inspiration for vintage pieces come from this special period in my life. I have an approach to fashion that is both intuitive and thoughtful. It's a bit like cooking; I always ask myself, ‘Is the dish spicy enough? Will my guests enjoy it?’

⁠Sandro has been a metaphor for easy chic with a touch of luxe…

The brand keeps on growing. We are now in 750 points of sale worldwide, but we have always remained true to our values: hard work and family. We have worked hard, and even today, all the Sandro teams are working tirelessly to make our customers happy.

Personally, I can spend hours working on a piece, trying to find the right fabric, the right length. Moreover, one of the founding values is family. What I am most proud of is that this sense of family is still very much present at Sandro.

⁠Has India ever inspired any of your collections before?

Just six months ago, with the Spring-Summer 2024 collection. India is so inspiring. We imagined some pieces directly inspired by the beautiful Indian aesthetics. In India, there is an abundance of colour, nature, and spices. It's a vibrant energy, and in that sense, it touches me deeply because the richness of India reminds me a bit of my childhood in Morocco.

I have a great admiration for the sense of Indian craftsmanship. India is a natural fit for Sandro because it is a country that's constantly evolving. We share common values.

Sandro, as a high-end ready-to-wear brand, has found a loyal following in India that appreciates its modern and elegant aesthetic.

How important is the India market for Sandro?

We are attentive to this market, focusing on all the common points that unite us: chic, elegance, and craftsmanship. India is an exciting and promising market for Sandro.

For this store, we’ve chosen to highlight Sandro’s iconic Parisian aesthetic, ensuring a consistent experience that reflects our global identity. This approach allows us to introduce the brand in its purest form, while we continue to observe the market and learn from our Indian customers.

Who’s the Indian Sandro customer?

We’ve observed that our Indian customers around the world consistently gravitate towards designs that seamlessly blend refinement with versatility. They appreciate pieces that transition effortlessly from professional to social settings, aligning perfectly with Sandro’s DNA.

How have you tweaked the offerings keeping in mind Indian weather and customers’ needs?

At this stage, our offerings in India remain consistent with Sandro’s global collections, reflecting our Parisian heritage and design ethos. While we haven’t yet tailored the assortment specifically to the Indian market, we are closely observing customer preferences and needs. Sandro has extensive experience working with markets in warm climates, and our collections are designed to suit a global audience. Additionally, we include specific "reverse-season" capsules in each offering to cater to these markets.

⁠What’s the story behind the Tangoso bag?

We wanted a bag that is timeless yet with a distinctive aesthetic, a shape that stands out. It has very versatile ways of wearing it, both on the shoulder, by hand, and crossbody. Women can easily make it their own. We named it Tangoso because it swings on women’s arms, much like during a tango.

⁠⁠With most brands offering gender-blurring pieces, is unisex clothing the future of fashion?

It’s actually the present of fashion. We increasingly see men embracing and wearing Sandro women’s pieces, and just as often, we, as women, find ourselves borrowing from the men’s wardrobe. Sandro has always played with the masculine and feminine codes, so this trend feels perfectly aligned with our brand’s identity.



Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

Also read: Your guide to cracking the business casual dress code