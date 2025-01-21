French brand Sandro brings Parisian chic to India

What inspired you to work in fashion design?

From Rabat, in Morocco, where I grew up, I remember the souks and my grandfather’s shirt shop. I was always surrounded by colour and vibrancy. My clothes were all custom-made by my auntie, who was a dressmaker. I really loved when we had to choose together the materials we will use for my future outfits. These are strong snapshots from my childhood that first made me want to work in fashion design.