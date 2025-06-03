Liked Carrie's viral hat in And Just Like That? Try these more quirky ones

One of Sarah Jessica Parker's style choices in the latest season of And Just Like That... created more buzz than usual: the cloud hat.

In the third season's premiere show, the actor, 60, is seen flaunting an oversized gingham hat, Maryam Keyhani's "cloud hat", paired with a striped dress. The hat, which almost hid her face, instantly became viral, with some calling it outlandish, while others admiring it for its quirky-ness.

So, inspired by Parker's character Carrie, known for consistently sporting interesting hats, we have put together a list of head-turning headwear in case you feel like shopping.