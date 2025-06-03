Liked Carrie's viral hat in And Just Like That? Try these more quirky ones

In the third season's premiere show, the actor, 60, is seen flaunting an oversized gingham hat, Maryam Keyhani's "cloud hat", paired with a striped dress. The hat, which almost hid her face, instantly became viral, with some calling it outlandish, while others admiring it for its quirky-ness.

So, inspired by Parker's character Carrie, known for consistently sporting interesting hats, we have put together a list of head-turning headwear in case you feel like shopping.

Engineered Garments multicoloured dome hat

Instead of a bucket hat, try this large dome hat with a quilted brim and graphic print. Available on ssense.com; $190.

brimless white hat

This avant-garde brimless hat in white is by Julia Allert. Available on wolfandbadger.com; $115.

Isabel Marant Multicolor Raffia Hat

This quirky woven raffia hat comes in four shades. It's a perfect way to add colour to any outfit. Available on ssense.com; $550.

Stella McCartney Logo cotton crochet bucket hat.

This Stella McCartney crochet bucket hat in a quirky colour scheme. Available on mytheresa.com; €265.

Jean Paul Gaultier Black 'The Leather Sailor' Hat

A grained lambskin structured hat in black, for a bold look. Available on ssense.com; $550.

Alémais Gabriella floral linen sun hat

A floral linen sun hat in yellow for a more relaxed boho vibe. Available on mytheresa.com; €195.

Ruslan Baginskiy crystal-embellished satin baker boy hat

Try this crystal-embellished pink hat to channel an alternative early 2000s look. Available on farfetch.com; $672.

