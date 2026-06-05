Can Satya Paul bring back print mania?

Pooja Singh
3 min read5 Jun 2026, 03:30 PM IST
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The Satya Paul show was presented at London’s historic Lancaster House as part of SXSW London
Summary
Creative director Aseem Kapoor wants people to understand the emotion behind printmaking

In 1985, the late Satya Paul introduced what came to be known as India’s first “designer saris”—not decked up with embroidery or embellishment, but animated by kitschy digital prints and electric colours. Think Japanese calligraphy, stylised Cyrillic script, imprints of works by Picasso and Raja Ravi Varma. He gave the traditional drape a kind of sexy pop-punk energy.

But its been a while since the brand has been able to recreate the sense of surprise and excitement that once defined it. This is despite the fact that over the past four decades, and especially since Reliance Brands Ltd took the brand under its wing eight years ago, it has seen a succession of creative heads—from Rajesh Pratap Singh (2020) to David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore and Kevin Nigli of Abraham & Thakore (2024), besides an actor-led design collaboration with Aditi Rao Hydari. On 2 June, in his first runway show for the brand, Aseem Kapoor, who joined the brand as creative director only three months ago, tried to bring the old magic back.

Presented at London’s historic Lancaster House as part of SXSW London, a festival dedicated to technology, music and film, Kapoor’s collection, Untamed, featured 25 looks, including 20 womenswear ensembles spanning saris, kaftans and tunics in silks, georgettes, satins and chiffons. It also had roomy menswear separates, equally print-heavy.

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The collection, 'Untamed', featured 25 looks, including 20 womenswear ensembles spanning saris, kaftans and tunics. It also had roomy menswear separates, all equally print-heavy.
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Actor Danish Pandor, who was part of the show presentation, and (right) Aseem Kapoor

Kapoor stayed close to the archives, reviving zebra motifs, bird illustrations and graphic dot-and-stripe patterns. There were also newer abstract prints that “married a hand-painted flora-fauna sensibility with neutral bases to create balance”—a design language also visible in his eponymous label known for infusing traditional and contemporary wear with what he describes as a “tribal essence”.

He presented the sari, but changed its shape, draping it as a mini dress, as an off-shoulder silhouette with an attached dupatta-like scarf, and as a shapeless kurta stamped boldly with the SP monogram. “The idea was to present the clothes in a more avant-garde form,” says Kapoor, who has previously worked under couturier Tarun Tahiliani. “I’m very clear since I’ve taken over: I will always put the art first because I want people to understand what intricate printmaking is and the emotion behind it. And when you show forms like a sari or tunic in an unusual way, the way you see a print changes.”

Perhaps one of the reasons brand Satya Paul has struggled to remain at the centre of fashion conversations since its heyday in the 1990s is that both the consumer and the market have changed. The kind of loud, graphic maximalism that once felt radical now crowds the market. It’s also a calculated move to not showcase the sari at the runway show as a sari, to loosen some of the cultural stiffness that often surrounds the garment, especially in a world where younger consumers are finding ways to style traditional clothing differently.

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“There’s a huge product category that is yet to be explored, which I realised when I joined,” says Kapoor. “You always think of Satya Paul as a Satya Paul sari. That product is going to continue thriving, but we want to add more categories because, today, women want a bit of everything. There should always be an option for them with us. And for men too, we want to offer more ready-to-wear with a bit of quirk, while also getting them to embrace print, which is a big deal. But we’re taking everything slowly.”

There, however, seems to be an urgency to the brand’s repositioning. Kapoor was appointed in March, yet the desire to make Satya Paul more appealing already feels immense. Even the decision to stage the show at SXSW London rather than a conventional fashion week seemed strategic—allowing the runway presentation to command more focused attention instead of getting lost in the churn of fashion weeks. Since founder Satya Paul’s death in 2021, the brand has moved in different creative directions, becoming a rare example of an Indian fashion house trying to reinvent itself in real time.

As more founder-led labels confront questions of succession and survival, brand Satya Paul’s journey could well become a blueprint for what comes next.

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About the Author

Pooja Singh

Pooja Singh is the National Features Editor and Style Editor at Mint, where she writes on fashion, culture, and lifestyle with a sharp, critical lens. With over 15 years of experience in journalism, she has built a career spanning reporting, editing, and writing long-form features, often exploring the intersections of style, gender, and the internet, as well as the shifting dynamics of aspiration and identity in modern India. At Mint, she also hosted Millennial Mind, one of the publication’s most popular podcasts, extending her work into audio storytelling and audience engagement.<br><br>Her work is particularly focused on how trends shape culture, influence behaviour, and redefine the language of self-expression in an increasingly digital world.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint, Pooja led American magazine Entrepreneur’s Asia-Pacific coverage, commissioning and editing stories on business, entrepreneurship, startup economy and innovation. She has also worked as a senior copy editor at Down To Earth, and began her career with Asian News International–Reuters, where she developed a strong foundation in news editing and reporting.<br><br>A Chevening Fellow, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, New York, and a B.A. in publishing from Delhi University. She lives in Delhi with her family.

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