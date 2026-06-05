Can Satya Paul bring back print mania?

In 1985, the late Satya Paul introduced what came to be known as India’s first “designer saris”—not decked up with embroidery or embellishment, but animated by kitschy digital prints and electric colours. Think Japanese calligraphy, stylised Cyrillic script, imprints of works by Picasso and Raja Ravi Varma. He gave the traditional drape a kind of sexy pop-punk energy.
But its been a while since the brand has been able to recreate the sense of surprise and excitement that once defined it. This is despite the fact that over the past four decades, and especially since Reliance Brands Ltd took the brand under its wing eight years ago, it has seen a succession of creative heads—from Rajesh Pratap Singh (2020) to David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore and Kevin Nigli of Abraham & Thakore (2024), besides an actor-led design collaboration with Aditi Rao Hydari. On 2 June, in his first runway show for the brand, Aseem Kapoor, who joined the brand as creative director only three months ago, tried to bring the old magic back.
Presented at London’s historic Lancaster House as part of SXSW London, a festival dedicated to technology, music and film, Kapoor’s collection, Untamed, featured 25 looks, including 20 womenswear ensembles spanning saris, kaftans and tunics in silks, georgettes, satins and chiffons. It also had roomy menswear separates, equally print-heavy.
Kapoor stayed close to the archives, reviving zebra motifs, bird illustrations and graphic dot-and-stripe patterns. There were also newer abstract prints that “married a hand-painted flora-fauna sensibility with neutral bases to create balance”—a design language also visible in his eponymous label known for infusing traditional and contemporary wear with what he describes as a “tribal essence”.
He presented the sari, but changed its shape, draping it as a mini dress, as an off-shoulder silhouette with an attached dupatta-like scarf, and as a shapeless kurta stamped boldly with the SP monogram. “The idea was to present the clothes in a more avant-garde form,” says Kapoor, who has previously worked under couturier Tarun Tahiliani. “I’m very clear since I’ve taken over: I will always put the art first because I want people to understand what intricate printmaking is and the emotion behind it. And when you show forms like a sari or tunic in an unusual way, the way you see a print changes.”
Perhaps one of the reasons brand Satya Paul has struggled to remain at the centre of fashion conversations since its heyday in the 1990s is that both the consumer and the market have changed. The kind of loud, graphic maximalism that once felt radical now crowds the market. It’s also a calculated move to not showcase the sari at the runway show as a sari, to loosen some of the cultural stiffness that often surrounds the garment, especially in a world where younger consumers are finding ways to style traditional clothing differently.
“There’s a huge product category that is yet to be explored, which I realised when I joined,” says Kapoor. “You always think of Satya Paul as a Satya Paul sari. That product is going to continue thriving, but we want to add more categories because, today, women want a bit of everything. There should always be an option for them with us. And for men too, we want to offer more ready-to-wear with a bit of quirk, while also getting them to embrace print, which is a big deal. But we’re taking everything slowly.”
There, however, seems to be an urgency to the brand’s repositioning. Kapoor was appointed in March, yet the desire to make Satya Paul more appealing already feels immense. Even the decision to stage the show at SXSW London rather than a conventional fashion week seemed strategic—allowing the runway presentation to command more focused attention instead of getting lost in the churn of fashion weeks. Since founder Satya Paul’s death in 2021, the brand has moved in different creative directions, becoming a rare example of an Indian fashion house trying to reinvent itself in real time.
As more founder-led labels confront questions of succession and survival, brand Satya Paul’s journey could well become a blueprint for what comes next.