Are elaborate scalp care routines actually good for hair growth?
SummaryThe market is flooded with new, trendy products that claim to increase hair density. Lounge asked experts if multi-step scalp routines are worth the effort
Scrubs, tonics, rejuvenators, gummies—the haircare market, which was earlier limited to anti-dandruff solutions, is now flooded with newer products that claim to offer all-round scalp balance and health. Some social media content creators, too, have moved on from sharing AM-PM skin routines to telling their followers about the 10-step “scalp routine" they swear by.
While the awareness for scalp health is good, it's making people a little too concerned about the scalp, believe experts.