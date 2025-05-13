Are elaborate scalp care routines actually good for hair growth?

“Many women today visit a specialist or worry about being bald due to visible hair fall. But most of the time, it is normal shedding that is harmless," says Jisha Pillai, dermatologist, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, who's seen a spike at her clinic as well. She adds that people are constantly monitoring hair density around the hair parting area and overtly worrying over not having the kind of hair they have seen on a Reel. "Reels, beauty influencers, trends add extra pressure. This fear (of not having ‘healthy’ hair) is causing a rise in the use of hair-related products and treatments even when not needed. People don't even seek the expert's advice."