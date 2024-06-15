A must-do seasonal trend: closet cleanse
SummaryWardrobe cleaning needs as much regular attention as skincare, for it can transform shopping mistakes into future fashion staples
We usually associate closet cleanses with spring, the start of the fashion season or before Diwali, a time considered auspicious in India for decluttering home. Both are great times for a closet cleanse, but I believe it should be done more regularly, at any point of the year.
Thrice a year is a good idea, suggests Gayatri Gandhi, founder of Joy Factory, a bespoke decluttering and tidying service.