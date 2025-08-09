The second edition of Weave the Future puts native cotton in the spotlight
The second edition of ‘Weave the Future’ focuses on the resilience of local cotton in the face of climate change and water scarcity
At the Crafts Museum in New Delhi, three long island tables come into view. They feature an assortment of natural dyes, snatches of fabric and samples of indigenous cotton varieties. On one of the tables, there’s an assortment of tools. Usually popular imagination does not go beyond the charkha or the loom in this context. However, there is a wide variety of equipment which has been used for centuries in the processing and weaving of indigenous cotton.
Some of these such as manual ginning tools, sizing brushes and hand winders can be seen in the three-table installation Cotton 0.0. The three-table installation is based on grassroot insights by the likes of Kora Design Collaborative, a design and research practice headquartered in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, which works in the textile and craft sector.The installation is uniquely titled Cotton 0.0 as it is all about going back to the roots and a natural way of being.It showcases the journey of 12 native varieties of cotton seeds from harvesting to processing and finally weaving. Underlying these exhibits is a story of intangible heritage, inherited knowledge, and adaptation.Visitors can see the mapping of stakeholders and also experience the palette of dyes used in the process.
Cotton 0.0 is part of the second edition of Weave the Future, being organised by the Development Commissioner for Handlooms (DCHL), the Union ministry of textiles, to commemorate National Handloom Day (7 August). It spotlights regenerative textile practices and the future of indigenous cotton in the context of pressing concerns such as climate change and overconsumption. Panel discussions outline possible ways forward of creating sustainable and viable economic models for farmers and weavers through dialogues with grassroot implementers like Kora and Khamir—a platform for the craft, heritage and cultural ecology in Kutch, which launched the Kala cotton initiative in 2010. The journey from the farms and the weaving clusters to the design board and finally the market can be seen through showcases by brands like Dhi Earth, Lafaani and Indigene.