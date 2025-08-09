The second edition of Weave the Future puts native cotton in the spotlight

Currently, they work regularly with eight artisan clusters on innovation and experimentation. “We are also engaging with an additional five clusters and grassroot organisations that are reviving the Akola 7 cotton variety in Maharashtra," says Modi.She acknowledges that it might be tough for growers of prevalent hybrid varieties to make the transition to certain desi cotton types like brown cotton. However, if a palpable shift has been made in parts of Kutch and Andhra Pradesh, the models can be replicated for different varieties elsewhere as well, while keeping the regional complexities in mind. “We are collaborating with Kandu, which works at the grassroot level with growers of organic brown cotton in Karnataka. We are doing our bit on the design front. Slowly, market acceptance will come about. Our role is to create products around indigenous cotton that are aesthetically pleasing and desirable so that people make that initial shift and then look deeper into stories of sustainability," she adds.