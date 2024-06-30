The latest brag in fashion? A secondhand luxury bag
Priya Sabharwal has, what she calls, a “beautiful habit". She likes to carry a different bag at each of the bi-monthly kitty parties with friends. In the six months since the get-togethers started, she’s flaunted a double flap white Chanel shoulder bag, a Louis Vuitton Noé Monogram and a shiny black Celine Triomphe. “All are pre-loved," says Sabharwal, 32, a homemaker in west Delhi. “I love it when my bags become a topic of discussion."
Before the pandemic, she had a different habit. Whenever Sabharwal travelled abroad with her businessman husband, she would buy at least two luxury bags. Even during covid, there was always a Neverfull or a Birkin online she wanted. During one such search in 2022, she came across an online platform offering a used Dior Saddle bag in mauve. “It was not there on the official site. I was hesitant initially because, you know, it was secondhand, but then it was such a unique colour that I asked for a viewing (a representative from the pre-loved luxury goods site came to her house to show the bag, a standard offering at such platforms)," recalls Sabharwal. She bought the bag for over a lakh despite it having a pea-sized stain. (The current price of a new Saddle is over ₹4 lakh.)