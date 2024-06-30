The latest brag in fashion? A secondhand luxury bag

Today, the market is completely different, explains Gianchandani. “People actually tag us on social media when they buy from us, which wasn’t a thing till a few years ago," she says. “It’s becoming normal, more so after covid, with people from different walks of life willing to spend more but being more selective." The attitude shift reflects in the sales of Couture Confidential, which has a retail store in Delhi, besides a website, that offers everything from a Saint Laurent Niki Medium in Croc Embossed Leather (for ₹1.80 lakh; retail price ₹2.84 lakh) and Jimmy Choo Louisa Brown Suede Strappy Sandals ( ₹12,000; retail cost ₹65,000) to a Rolex Datejust Oyster Steel & Everose Gold ( ₹7.10 lakh; retail price ₹9.52 lakh). Each item comes with information of its condition, authenticity proof and in-person viewing service—standard practice that many such platforms follow globally. The founders claim a monthly gross revenue of over ₹1.5 crore, with over 50,000 customers, mostly women in the 20-70 age range, spread across metros and tier-2 and 3 cities. An average order is around ₹50,000. “It’s also about accessibility and authenticity," insists Mehra. “You can’t buy Hermès till you have a purchase history with them. Plus, brands like Goyard and LV, even Hermès, never go on sale. Pre-loved platforms bring all these products in one place, with a discount and complete authenticity, otherwise you are risking the business. And it saves you the money and the hassle of travelling to another country to shop."