Semi-precious stones, neo-pearls: Jewellery trends of 2025

In the new year, the Indian jewellery industry is poised for a transformative year, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary innovation. It's a response to the demands of today's consumer who wants to wear something special and different every day.
Here are some jewellery trends that are going to become big this year:
The rise of semi-precious stones
Jewellery enthusiasts are gravitating toward pieces with multi-dimensional finishes, coupled with the resurgence of semi-precious stones.
One of the most striking shifts in jewellery design this year is the embrace of multi-dimensional finishes, which add depth and character to every piece. The interplay of raw and polished texture creates jewellery that feels dynamic and alive, perfect for those who seek unique statement pieces.
Adding to this trend is the resurgence of semi-precious stones like moonstones, aquamarines, and spinels. These gems, with their soft colours and subtle luminosity, are redefining the concept of luxury by balancing beauty and accessibility. In fact, semi-precious stones are no longer limited to casual wear, they’re becoming central to exquisite designs that are being appreciated by people across age groups.
Bold fusions
This year is all about breaking boundaries, when it comes to jewellery. There will be a shift toward jewellery that challenges conventions—featuring bold gemstone combinations and innovative finishes such as brushed gold, oxidized silver and hand-beaten metal texture.
Think emeralds set against textured metal, or diamonds paired with frosted finishes. These combinations challenge the norm and create artful, eye-catching pieces. Such designs are going to be popular, for they speak to a new generation of consumers who are looking for jewellry that reflects their individuality and love for innovation.
The juxtaposition of matte and polished surfaces will take center stage. By juxtaposing muted, matte finishes with high-gloss, mirror-like surfaces, designers are now creating more pieces that feel both modern and timeless.
This trend celebrates duality—softness and brilliance, subtlety and impact. These designs work equally well for everyday wear and special occasions. Whether it’s a bold cuff, a layered choker, or a sleek ring, this interplay of textures brings a sophisticated edge to every piece.
Neo-pearls
Pearls are breaking free from their traditional image, with the ever-classic pearl now being used as a versatile element in jewellery.
Long associated with traditional elegance, pearls are being reimagined, with many designers giving them an edgier, unconventional identity to appeal to modern sensibilities. The neo-pearl trend is essentially transforming classic gems into modern icons by embracing irregular shapes, vibrant colours, and unexpected materials.
It’s a bold evolution that appeals to a younger, fashion-forward audience. From mismatched earrings to statement chokers, neo-pearls also prove that tradition and innovation can coexist beautifully.
Akanksha Arora is the CEO of Tribe Amrapali.