Want to give your skin a festive glow? Look inside the kitchen, says Shahnaz Husain
Glowing skin doesn't always mean using expensive creams and serums. A simple regular skincare routine that includes easily available natural ingredients can also help keep the skin healthy and happy
Glowing, lit-from-within skin is on everyone's wish list, more so during the festive season. That's why many end up opting for last-minute visits to the salon and skin experts.
However, glowing skin is more than just a one-night thing—there needs to be a proper skincare routine using natural ingredients that would support your skin health in the long run. Here are some tips to help you get a healthy skin. But do consult your dermatologist and do a patch test before trying any new skincare ingredients or routines.