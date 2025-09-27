Glowing, lit-from-within skin is on everyone's wish list, more so during the festive season. That's why many end up opting for last-minute visits to the salon and skin experts.

However, glowing skin is more than just a one-night thing—there needs to be a proper skincare routine using natural ingredients that would support your skin health in the long run. Here are some tips to help you get a healthy skin. But do consult your dermatologist and do a patch test before trying any new skincare ingredients or routines.

Besides drinking enough water and eating nutrient-rich food to keep the skin hydrated and nourished, always remember to remove your make up, and cleanse your skin twice a day.

The moment you return home your skin is already covered in dirt and grime. If you ignore cleansing, your skin pores may remain clogged, leading to infections, inflammation and blemishes. When searching for a suitable cleanser, look for the following ingredients:

For oily skin, use a cleanser infused with tulsi and neem.

and neem. For dry skin, use a hydrating skin cleanser.

For combination skin, use a papaya infused face wash.

Exfoliation

Your skin looks dull and flaky if you forget to exfoliate at least once a week. Here are some ideas for scrubs you can make at home:

Mix 1 teaspoon of brown sugar with few drops of honey for hydrating face scrub.

Mix a teaspoon of granulated coffee with few drops of raw coconut oil for brightening scrub.

Moisturise

Glowing skin is the result of ample moisture in the skin. For this, I suggest the following natural moisturisers:

Directly extract and apply aloe vera gel for deep hydration. Rinse it off after 10 minutes.

Olive oil can be used on the skin to moisturise it; rub it in gentle circular motions to absorb it on your skin.

For anti-ageing and reducing blemishes, use organic almond oil and massage it on to your skin every night.

DIY Face Masks

When you know how to use natural ingredients at home, you can easily use them to resolve skin concerns, including reducing blemishes, addressing fine lines and skin brightening.

A natural cleanser, which is also hydrating, for instance, helps the skin restore its natural even tone. And it is easy to prepare, using honey and lemon. The following cleanser mix can be used thrice a week.

Mix a teaspoon of honey with few drops of lemon juice.

Apply it on your face generously.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off.

A natural cleanser and skin softener that works well for sensitive and dry skin is milk. Adding turmeric to it will help sooth inflamed skin and prevent it from further infections. This cleanser can be used twice a week.

Add a pinch of turmeric powder to half cup milk.

Using a cotton swab apply it on your face in circular motion.

Let it stay for 15 minutes.

Rinse off with water.

A DIY face mask can also act as a perfect natural skin toner. It can be used every day.

Combine together grated cucumber and a teaspoon of rose water.

Apply this mask on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wash off with water.

If you wish to achieve glowing skin, then I suggest the following:

Mix a teaspoon of aloe vera gel with few drops of honey.

Apply it on your face and absorb it by massaging it in circular motions.

Sleep with it overnight.

Next day cleanse your face with gentle face wash.

Keeping it clear

I suggest a two-ingredient mask that will help you achieve a clear and brighter skin, removing excessive oiliness and helping restore the natural beauty of your skin.

Mash few pieces of papaya that is ripe, mix a tablespoon of plain yoghurt with it.

Apply this mask on face and neck.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off.

A quick tip

After spending a day in the sun picking up festive gifts for near and dear ones, your skin might feel dull or lifeless. Here's something that might help you:

Brew a teaspoon of green tea.

Strain it and pour the water in ice tray to freeze it.

Rub a cube in circular motion on your face.

These cubes of green tea can be used daily after cleansing your face as refreshing cubes.

Shahnaz Husain is the founder of the Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.

